Curtis Samuel agrees to deal with Washington

Getty Images

Richard Sherman said earlier this offseason that he thinks Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin would be a special player with some help around him at the position and the team has made a move to help find out if that’s the case.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Washington has reached an agreement with former Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel. It is a three-year deal worth $34.5 million.

It won’t be the first time that Samuel and McLaurin are part of the same receiving corps. They were both at Ohio State in 2015 and 2016.

Samuel was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, but only missed one game the last two years. He had 77 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns and 41 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers last season.