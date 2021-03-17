Darious Williams only one of 26 RFAs in NFL to receive first-round tender

The NFL released the list of 26 restricted free agents who received qualifying offers from their team and who are subject to the first refusal/draft choice compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Other teams have until April 23 to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet. The prior team has a chance to match and potentially to receive draft compensation depending on the tender offer.
Only one of the 26 restricted free agents received a first-round tender. The Rams curiously gave a first-round tender to cornerback Darious Williams.
Arizona
LB Dennis Gardeck, second round
LB Zeke Turner, right of first refusal
Atlanta
OT Matt Gono, second round
Baltimore
RB Gus Edwards, second round
Buffalo
OG Ike Boettger, right of first refusal
Cleveland
WR KhaDarel Hodge, right of first refusal
Dallas
WR Cedrick Wilson, sixth round
DT Antwaun Woods, right of first refusal
Denver
LB A.J. Johnson, second round
RB Phillip Lindsay, right of first refusal
WR Tim Patrick, second round
Green Bay
DB Chandon Sullivan, right of first refusal
TE Robert Tonyan, second round
Houston
DT P.J. Hall, second round
DB A.J. Moore, right of first refusal
Indianapolis
TE Mo Alie-Cox, second round
DB George Odum, right of first refusal
WR Zach Pascal, second round
Kansas City
WR Byron Pringle, right of first refusal
DB Charvarius Ward, second round
OT Andrew Wylie, right of first refusal
Las Vegas
K Daniel Carlson, second round
L.A. Rams
DB Darious Williams, first round
New England
DB J.C. Jackson, second round
Seattle
NT Poona Ford, second round
Washington
WR Cam Sims, right of first refusal