Darious Williams only one of 26 RFAs in NFL to receive first-round tender

Getty Images

The NFL released the list of 26 restricted free agents who received qualifying offers from their team and who are subject to the first refusal/draft choice compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Other teams have until April 23 to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet. The prior team has a chance to match and potentially to receive draft compensation depending on the tender offer.

Only one of the 26 restricted free agents received a first-round tender. The Rams curiously gave a first-round tender to cornerback Darious Williams.

Arizona

LB Dennis Gardeck, second round

LB Zeke Turner, right of first refusal

Atlanta

OT Matt Gono, second round

Baltimore

RB Gus Edwards, second round

Buffalo

OG Ike Boettger, right of first refusal

Cleveland

WR KhaDarel Hodge, right of first refusal

Dallas

WR Cedrick Wilson, sixth round

DT Antwaun Woods, right of first refusal

Denver

LB A.J. Johnson, second round

RB Phillip Lindsay, right of first refusal

WR Tim Patrick, second round

Green Bay

DB Chandon Sullivan, right of first refusal

TE Robert Tonyan, second round

Houston

DT P.J. Hall, second round

DB A.J. Moore, right of first refusal

Indianapolis

TE Mo Alie-Cox, second round

DB George Odum, right of first refusal

WR Zach Pascal, second round

Kansas City

WR Byron Pringle, right of first refusal

DB Charvarius Ward, second round

OT Andrew Wylie, right of first refusal

Las Vegas

K Daniel Carlson, second round

L.A. Rams

DB Darious Williams, first round

New England

DB J.C. Jackson, second round

Seattle

NT Poona Ford, second round

Washington

WR Cam Sims, right of first refusal