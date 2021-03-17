Deon Bush signs on for another year with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears announced on Wednesday that safety Deon Bush has agreed to a one-year deal with the team for the 2021 season.

That season will be Bush’s sixth with the team. No financial terms were announced.

Bush has spent most of his first five seasons with the team as a reserve and regular on special teams units. He played in 11 games last season and had five tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed. He has 49 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception over his entire career.

Bush was one of four impending free agent safeties in Chicago. Tashaun Gipson, Sherrick McManis, and DeAndre Houston-Carson are on the open market with the new league year underway.