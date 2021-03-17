Dolphins sign Robert Foster, re-sign Adam Pankey

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a pair of moves Wednesday.

They announced re-signing offensive tackle Adam Pankey. The team claimed him off waivers from the Packers in December 2019.

He played six games and made one start for the Dolphins the past two seasons. He also appeared in two games for the Packers over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The Dolphins also signed receiver Robert Foster, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Foster played with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.

Foster, 26, has 32 receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns in his career with Buffalo and Washington. He had a big rookie year with Buffalo, catching 27 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Foster has only 101 yards in two seasons since, including 37 yards in four games for Washington last season.