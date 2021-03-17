Falcons clear cap space by reworking Tyeler Davison’s contract

Getty Images

The Falcons opened up a good chunk of cap space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan‘s contract this week and they created a bit more by reworking defensive tackle Tyeler Davison‘s deal.

Davison was set to make $3.45 million in salary and bonuses during the 2021 season, but Zach Klein of WSB reports that he agreed to drop that number down to $1.45 million. He has $500,000 in guaranteed money and is still on track to make $3.8 million during the 2022 season.

Davison signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in 2019 and re-signed for three years in 2020. He had 36 tackles and a half-sack while starting 15 of the 16 games he played last season.

The Falcons are now under the $182.5 million cap with the new league year getting underway on Wednesday afternoon, but they’ll have to keep making moves to create enough space to make any significant additions to the team in the coming days.