Jaguars releasing Rashaan Melvin

Getty Images

The Jaguars are releasing cornerback Rashaan Melvin, a league source tells PFT.

Melvin signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville last spring, but opted out of the 2020 season. He’ll now be back on the market for 2021.

The cornerback entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2013, signing with the Buccaneers. He spent time with the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots before solidifying a role in Indianapolis. Melvin started 19 games for the Colts from 2016-2017 before moving on to the Raiders in 2018, where he appeared in 14 contests, starting seven.

Melvin, 31, last played for Detroit in 2019, starting 12 games for the club and recording 11 passes defensed.