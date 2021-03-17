Jayon Brown to re-sign with Titans

Getty Images

On the precipice of the official start to free agency, one linebacker has decided to remain off the open market.

Jayon Brown has agreed to re-sign with the Titans on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Brown has been one of Tennessee’s key defensive pieces for the past few years, but he missed the last six games of the 2020 season when he fractured and dislocated his elbow against the Ravens in Week 11. Still, he had 76 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, and a sack last year.

Pelissero also reports part of why Brown chose to re-sign with Tennessee is to rebuild his market following the elbow injury.

The Titans selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he emerged as a starter in 2018. The linebacker has appeared in 56 games with 33 starts, recording 9.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, four forced fumbles, and three picks over the course of his career.