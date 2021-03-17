Jets re-sign Josh Adams

Getty Images

The Jets announced an agreement with one of their own restricted free agents just before the start of the 2021 league year.

Running back Josh Adams has agreed to a new deal with the team. The Jets did not announce any of the terms.

Adams has spent time on the team’s practice squad and active roster the last two years. He ran 29 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns last season and led the Eagles with 511 rushing yards during the 2018 season.

Lamical Perine and Ty Johnson are the other backs returning from last season. There’s a good chance that the Jets add to that group before the offseason comes to an end.