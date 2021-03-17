Jets will hold onto Jeff Smith

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jeff Smith will be back with the Jets in 2021.

Smith is set for exclusive rights free agency and multiple reports say the Jets are tendering him a contract. That leaves Smith unable to negotiate with other clubs and bound to the Jets if he wants to play the coming season.

Smith was undrafted in 2019 and made his regular season debut late that season. He caught one pass for 12 yards and then had 17 catches for 167 yards in 12 games last season.

The Jets reached an agreement with Corey Davis on Monday and they re-signed Vyncint Smith earlier this week. Breshad Perriman is the only member of last season’s receiving corps set for unrestricted free agency.