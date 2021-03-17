John McClain expects Deshaun Watson to be traded

Getty Images

What a difference two-and-a-half months make.

On January 7, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said this: “I’ve got a better chance of becoming the Texans’ new head coach than Deshaun Watson has of being traded.” Now, McClain says this: “The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded.”

In early January, McClain’s position was informed by what he was hearing from the Texans, who were adamant about keeping Watson. Now, a day after the team signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor, McClain has completed his 180. (In the interim, McClain publicly called for the Texans to grant Watson’s trade request.)

This would suggest that someone from the Texans has told McClain that Taylor wasn’t signed in order to serve as leverage against a Watson holdout, but to replace Watson after he’s traded.

So now the question becomes when it will happen and to whom Watson will be shipped. The Texans should find out which teams Watson will play for, and they should figure out how to spark a bidding war among them.