Johnathan Hankins re-signs with Raiders

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins‘ run with the Raiders isn’t coming to an end.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Hankins has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. No financial terms have been reported.

Hankins joined the Raiders on a one-year deal in 2018 and signed a two-year extension the next year. He has started every game and played more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps over the last two seasons.

Hankins had 48 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery during the 2020 season.

The Raiders have also re-signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow and struck agreements with outside free agents Yannick Ngakoue and John Brown this week.