Jourdan Lewis remains in Dallas on three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is staying with the Cowboys on a three-year deal, his agency, VIP Sports Management, announced on social media.

Lewis agreed to a deal that is worth up to $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed, via multiple reports.

The Cowboys lost cornerback Byron Jones to Miami in the 2020 offseason and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to Cincinnati this offseason. But they have managed to keep their nickel corner.

Lewis, 25, played a career-high 74 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps last season. He has played at least 15 games in all four of his seasons, missing only three games for injuries in his career.

The Cowboys made Lewis a third-round choice in 2017.

He has started 26 games and has totaled 176 tackles, four interceptions, 19 pass breakups, six sacks and four fumble recoveries.