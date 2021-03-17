Justin Coleman agrees to terms with Dolphins

Getty Images

Cornerback Justin Coleman is headed to Miami.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Dolphins. Coleman’s pact is worth up to $2.75 million.

He joins quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Malcolm Brown, punter Michael Palardy, and tight end Cethan Carter as new additions in Miami.

Coleman was released by the Lions this month. He had 84 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 27 games for Detroit over the last two months.

Coleman began his NFL career with the Patriots and played for a former New England assistant in Matt Patricia while with the Lions. He’ll reunite with another former Patriots assistant in Miami head coach Brian Flores.