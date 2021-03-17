Lamar Miller stays with Washington on one-year deal

Getty Images

Lamar Miller is sticking with the Football Team.

The running back is re-signing with Washington on a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT.

Miller hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018, when he started 14 contests for Houston and made the Pro Bowl with 973 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason, missing the entire year. In 2020, he spent time with the Patriots and Bears before landing with Washington in December.

The Football Team did not activate Miller for a game.

Miller, who turns 30 on April 25, has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career. The Dolphins selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He then signed with Houston as a free agent in 2016.