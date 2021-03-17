Lawyer says he’s filing the second of four cases against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee filed on behalf of a client a sexual assault lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Buzbee disclosed the case on social media.

Buzbee now uses social media to disclose that more litigation is coming.

“My associate, Cornelia, and I will file the second of what is now four cases on behalf of women against Deshaun Watson today,” Buzbee said on his verified Instagram account. “The cases allege assault. We won’t share the alleged details here, and we won’t try the case in the press, but the cases are publicly filed for all to see. I appreciate the calls of support that we have received from those who support these brave women. It takes a lot of guts to stand up to the powerful, when you are perceived powerless.

“Since filing the first case yesterday, I have had several death threats and multiple people have harassed my children. The blame the victim (or her lawyers) mentality is alive and well!! I love football as much as the next person (although I’ve never been a Texans fan). But I don’t love it that much!! Makes me shake my head that people are so passionate about football to the point of irrationality, while at the same time they could care less who the mayor or president will be.”

As the lawsuits are filed, we will obtain, analyze, and summarize them here.