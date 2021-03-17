Lions acquiring defensive tackle Michael Brockers from Rams

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are making another trade together.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions are acquiring veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers in a deal with the Rams.

It’s the second trade the two teams have struck this offseason as former Rams front office executive Brad Holmes now serves as the Lions new General Manager. They also reached an agreement earlier in the offseason to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff as well as multiple draft picks. That trade can also become official finally with the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Brockers has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rams. He’s started 136 of the 138 games he’s appeared in over that span with 28 career sacks. The 5.0 sacks posted by Brockers last year was the second-best mark of his career behind the 5.5 sacks he posted during his second season in 2013.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams had asked Brockers to rework his contract and couldn’t reach an agreement. The Rams have been on the wrong side of the salary cap limit as the deadline to get their books in order approaches with the start of the league year on Wednesday.

However, Brockers may need to smooth things over with Goff now that they’re teammates again.