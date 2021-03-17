Masseuse contends Deshaun Watson asked for “inappropriate areas” to be massaged

Getty Images

It’s unclear whether attorney Tony Buzbee actually has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a masseuse who alleges that a sexual assault was committed by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Buzbee claimed on social media that a lawsuit has been filed; if so, a copy of it hasn’t been provided to Watson.

As Watson explained in his Tuesday night tweet regarding the situation, Buzbee has “made a baseless six-figure settlement demand.” It’s not uncommon for efforts to be made to try to resolve a claim before filing it. However, when pre-suit settlement efforts fail, the lawsuit usually follows.

Per a source with knowledge of the allegations made in pre-litigation settlement efforts, the masseuse claims that Watson asked for her to massage “inappropriate areas.” She felt uncomfortable about the request, she asked him to leave, and he left.

As the source put it, Watson contends the allegations are false. Even if the allegations are taken as true, what’s the claim? In pre-suit communications, there has been no claim that Watson touched the masseuse or that he even made lewd comments. The allegation is that “some” of the places he wanted massaged made her uncomfortable.

The next step will be for a lawsuit to be filed. If it’s been filed, the next step becomes having the lawsuit officially served on Watson. At that point, the legal process will commence, and it potentially will result in a trial. If, however, the allegations don’t extend beyond the mere request for a massage of an “inappropriate area” (which Watson denies) and nothing more, there’s a chance the whole thing gets thrown out.