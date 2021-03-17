Nate Solder signs new contract to stay with Giants

Getty Images

Nate Solder and the Giants have reached a resolution to keep him in the fold. After Solder opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday that Solder has signed a new contract.

According to Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Solder’s salary will be cut to about $4 million — with some bonuses involved — to create $6 million in cap savings for the Giants. That is the same amount New York would have created by releasing Solder.

Duggan also reports Solder is likely to serve as the Giants’ swing tackle, but could be an option at right tackle if Matt Peart isn’t ready to start.

Solder, who turns 33 in April, signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants as a free agent in 2018. He started all 16 games for New York in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season, as his son was battling cancer.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Patriots, who selected him at No. 17 overall in the 2011 draft.