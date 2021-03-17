NFL Top 25 remaining free agents 2021: Kenny Golladay tops the list

Getty Images

Free agency only officially began today, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top six players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal with the team they were with last season. Only 12 of the top 50 remain without a contract for 2021.

Here are the top 25 players left on our list of 100 free agents for 2021:

1. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay

2. Vikings safety Anthony Harris

3. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

4. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick

5. Rams cornerback Troy Hill

6. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz

7. Texans receiver Will Fuller

8. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap

9. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye

10. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

11. Patriots center David Andrews

12. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

13. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney

14. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel

15. Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy

16. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher

17. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

18. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

19. Rams tight end Gerald Everett

20. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

21. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown

22. Colts edge Justin Houston

23. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright

24. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram

25. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes