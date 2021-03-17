Panthers agree to deal with Denzel Perryman

Getty Images

The Panthers kicked off the start of the new league year by agreeing to a contract with a linebacker.

According to multiple reports, Denzel Perryman has agreed to a two-year deal in Carolina. Perryman was ranked No. 84 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Perryman was a 2015 second-round pick and signed a two-year extension with the Chargers in 2019. He started 10 games in the first year of that pact, but dropped to six starts in his final year with the team.

He has 349 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 69 career games.

As that total of games over six seasons makes clear, injuries were an issue for Perryman with the Chargers. The Panthers will be hoping for better things on that front over the next two years.