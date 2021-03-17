Raiders agree to trade Gabe Jackson to Seahawks

Getty Images

The Raiders were thought to be on the road to cutting a pair of offensive linemen as the new league year opened up, but they were able to find trading partners for each of them.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have agreed to trade guard Gabe Jackson to the Seahawks. A 2021 fifth-round pick will go back to Vegas in the deal.

A report that the team would release Jackson broke early this month, but no move was made official and the Raiders’ patience paid off for them. The Raiders also dealt center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Jackson is set to make $9.35 million this season and will slot right into a starting spot on the Seattle front. The addition of a productive veteran like Jackson to that group would seem to be the sort of thing that would be a plus for quarterback Russell Wilson in his quest to take fewer hits in the future.