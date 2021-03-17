Ravens DL Broderick Washington arrested, charged with destruction of property

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington is facing criminal charges in Arlington, Virginia after being arrested early on March 14.

According to a report from the Arlington Police Department, via ARLnow.com, officers responded to “multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object” at 4:20 a.m. They found a suspect matching the description given by witnesses and took Washington into custody.

“The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building,” police said in the report. “Broderick Washington, 24, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Destruction of Property (x5), felony Destruction of Property, and Tampering with a Vehicle.”

The Ravens provided a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and “have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Washington was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and had two tackles in eight games for the Ravens last season.