Report: Browns keeping Rashard Higgins on one-year deal

Free agent receiver Rashard Higgins said recently he wanted to stay in Cleveland. It appears he will get his wish.

Higgins has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Terms are unknown, but Higgins should get a nice raise over the $910,000 he made in 2020.

He appeared in 13 games with six starts last season, catching 37 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns. Higgins finished second on the team in regular-season receiving yards, and he led the Browns in the 2020 postseason with 116 receiving yards.

Higgins, 26, has played his entire career in Cleveland since the Browns made him a fifth-round choice in 2016.