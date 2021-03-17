Report: Chiefs have made offer to Austin Reiter

Getty Images

The Chiefs are rebuilding their offensive line and could have five new starters. Then, again, maybe not.

They cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and signed guards Kyle Long and Joe Thuney. The Chiefs still have work to do.

Kansas City is interested in the return of center Austin Reiter, and Reiter currently is “considering the offer” of the Chiefs, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

Reiter has appeared in 42 games with 32 starts for the Chiefs the past three seasons.

Reiter, a seventh-round choice of Washington in 2015, has appeared in 59 games with 33 starts in his career. He never played a game for Washington but spent two seasons with the Browns before landing in Kansas City.