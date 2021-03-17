Report: Dante Fowler accepts a pay cut

USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher Dante Fowler signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Falcons last spring. But after a disappointing first season with the club and Atlanta needing to save against the salary cap, Fowler apparently won’t see all of that money.

According to Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com, Fowler has accepted a pay cut that will reduce his cap figure of $18.541 million. The specifics of the reduction were not official, but Fowler will not make his scheduled $13 million base salary in 2021.

A year after registering 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss with the Rams, Fowler had just 3.0 sacks, four TFLs, and eight QB hits with the Falcons in 2020. Fowler started 13 games for Atlanta last season.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Fowler has 30.5 career sacks in 77 games.