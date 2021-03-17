Report: Eagles re-sign Adrian Killins to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Eagles have moved to retain one of their running backs.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Philadelphia re-signed running back Adrian Killins to a two-year contract.

Killins entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCF last year, and went between the Eagles’ active roster and the practice squad for much of the 2020 season. He appeared in one game and played eight offensive snaps, recording a rush and a reception.

Most of Philadelphia’s backfield is slated to return in 2021, including running backs Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley, Elijah Holyfield, and Boston Scott.