Report: Lions signing Tim Boyle to one-year deal

The Packers didn’t tender Tim Boyle, making Aaron Rodgers‘ primary backup a free agent. It didn’t take Boyle long to find a job, and he’s not leaving the division.

Boyle will sign a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Boyle will get a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in total guarantees.

Boyle, 26, played 11 games for the Packers the past two seasons. He threw only four passes.

The Lions have remade their quarterbacks room, trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and cutting Chase Daniel. David Blough, who has played six games the past two seasons with five starts, remains under contract.