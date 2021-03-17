Report: Panthers are locked in on trading for Deshaun Watson

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Panthers remain in pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, no matter how much the Texans say publicly that Watson will remain in Houston.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers are still locked on Watson, viewing him as the single player who can do the most to turn the franchise into a Super Bowl contender.

Trading for Watson is referred to as “Plan A, B and C” for the Panthers.

Although the Texans say Watson is their franchise quarterback and will remain their franchise quarterback, Watson wants to be traded and may refuse to report to work if the Texans hold onto him. At some point, the Texans may be willing to listen if a team is willing to blow them away with a trade offer.

The Panthers’ offer would probably include their first-round draft pick this year (No. 8 overall) as well as their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. (By NFL rule, teams can’t trade picks more than three drafts in advance.) Even that may not be enough to get the Texans to make the trade, but the Panthers may keep upping their offers until the Texans are willing to listen.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: Panthers are locked in on trading for Deshaun Watson

  1. They will need to add some current players, not McCaffrey who the Panthers overpaid for and is now an injury risk. The Panthers with Watson will be drafting in the 20s in the first round, which guarantees almost nothing.

  5. So then the Panthers can stink with Deshaun Watson just like the Texans did.

  6. I could be wrong as its only been a year however Tepper looks like he’s going to be a habitual line stepper so far has shown some signs similar to other bad owners which is leading to strong possibility of his Panthers being a dysfunctional organization.

    We will see but if it does end up being that way I doubt Watson is going to stay.

  8. I’d make the trade if the Panthers include a GM, Coach and Owner. That, and they have to take Easterby.

  10. You have to wonder if the reported allegations against Watson might affect his trade status?

  11. The Texans hold no cards. They can ask for whatever they want, but if Watson decides to hold out, they lose all their options. Watson can say I want team A, I won’t play otherwise, and believe me the agents will be talking to team A and they will be concerned with Watson’s take, not the Texans. Since he has a no trade clause, the Texans cannot just trade him anywhere. Watson is not going to let his new team get stripped of all its assets. This what happens when you had no GM, let Bill O’Brien make all the calls for years and then realize, O’Brien ruined your team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.