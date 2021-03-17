Report: Riley Reiff visiting Bengals

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Riley Reiff will visit Cincinnati, Ian Repoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals are seeking to upgrade their offensive line and provide better protection for Joe Burrow, who underwent surgery after a season-ending left knee injury Nov. 22. Reiff fits the bill with 127 career starts.

The Vikings released their left tackle a week ago.

Reiff restructured his deal to stay with the Vikings a year ago, but the sides couldn’t come to an agreement this offseason.

He played 15 games last season, missing Week 17 on the COVID-19 list.

Reiff, 32, was set to have a cap number of $14.95 million in 2021.

The Lions made Reiff the 23rd overall choice in 2012, and he played five years in Detroit before going to Minnesota for four. Now, Reiff is on the move again.