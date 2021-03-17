Report: Seahawks signing Gerald Everett to a one-year deal worth $6 million

Getty Images

The Seahawks needed a tight end with the retirement of Greg Olsen. So, of course, Gerald Everett made perfect sense given his relationship with Shane Waldron.

Everett will sign a one-year deal worth $6 million with Seattle, according to multiple reports.

Everett reunites with Waldron, the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, whom the tight end played for all four seasons he was with the Rams. In 2017, when the Rams made Everett a second-round choice, Waldron was the Rams’ tight ends coach.

Everett played all 16 games with seven starts last season, getting 42 touches for 419 yards and two touchdowns.

He had a career game against the Seahawks in 2019, with seven receptions for a personal-best 136 yards.

Everett ranked 60th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.