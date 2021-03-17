Rob Gronkowski ready to go for “two in a row”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin. They re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

They may not be able to afford to keep the entire band together, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Ryan Succop among the team’s free agents still unsigned. But the Bucs have had one of the best offseasons of any team by keeping enough of their own free agents to keep them among the favorites to win it all this season.

“I feel like the front office’s goal of the Buccaneers was to keep the team together, was to keep the band together,” Gronkowski told the Doug Flutie’s SiriusXM podcast. “I feel like that was the case, and that’s what has happened so far in free agency. And I love it. I love the guys on the team. Like I said, no one was selfish at all. Everyone was there to play together. Even during the tough times, you know, it never really got tough. We just knew we had to work through it and keep going. But it’s just so great to see everyone come back, and I’m super excited again for the season to come up, let me tell you. I need this break, need the couple months off and everything, but I’m excited to get started back up when it comes, knowing the guys that we have coming back, knowing the guys on the team.

“Football can be a grind. It can be the biggest grind, and when you got, you know, guys in the locker room that, you know, that you don’t really want to be around, it gets tough. But let me tell you, everyone loved being around each other. So it’s great just to see this team all come back and I’ll be a part of it, and try to go for number two in a row.”