Tae Davis agrees to sign with Texans

The Texans have been one of the league’s busiest teams this week and their roster building continued with the addition of a linebacker on Wednesday.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Tae Davis has agreed to terms on a contract with Houston. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Davis opened his NFL career with the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and came to Cleveland as a waiver claim in October 2019. He’s been a special teams mainstay in Cleveland, but has only played 25 defensive snaps.

He had 13 tackles in 22 games with the Browns and 39 tackles and two sacks in 18 games for the Giants.