Texans release Zach Fulton

Getty Images

Zach Fulton started every game for the Texans last season, but they’ll have a new right guard in Houston in 2021.

The Texans released Fulton on Wednesday. The move clears $3 million of Fulton’s $3.75 million cap hit off of their books.

Fulton signed a four-year deal with the Texans in 2018 and started 28 games during his first two years with the team. Fulton also has experience at left guard and center from the four years he spent with the Chiefs at the start of their career.

The Texans also released last year’s center Nick Martin earlier this offseason. They’ve agreed to deals with center Justin Britt and guard Justin McCray with tackle Marcus Cannon set to join the team in a trade with the Patriots.