The Carson Wentz trade is official

Getty Images

There were no signs that the trade involving quarterback Carson Wentz that the Eagles and Colts agreed to earlier this offseason had any possibility of falling through and word came Wednesday that everything has gone forward as planned

When the new league year started at 4 p.m. ET, Wentz officially became a member of the Colts.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community.”

The Colts included a rendering of Wentz in a No. 2 jersey in the announcement of the deal. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wears No. 11 in Indy.

The Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 draft choice. If Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps or plays 70 percent while they make the playoffs, it will be a first-round choice for Philly. If not, the Eagles will get a second-round selection.

Wentz is expected to take part in a press conference later this week. It will be his first time in front of the media since the end of a 2020 season that saw him benched by the Eagles ahead of the dissolution of a partnership that looked like it had a lot longer to run at this point last year.