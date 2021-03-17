Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2021, 4:59 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers are keeping left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams who arrived in a trade from Washington last year and started 14 games, has re-signed with San Francisco.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Williams posted an Instagram video of himself celebrating the contract. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that it’s a six-year contract that includes a $30.1 million signing bonus.

The 32 year-old Williams was a first-round pick of Washington in 2010 and played his entire career there until growing disgruntled with the franchise, which he accused of misdiagnosing a medical condition. Williams did not play at all in 2019 and insisted he would never play for Washington again, and that precipitated the trade to San Francisco. The 49ers obviously liked what they got from Williams last year, and now he is poised to be their starting left tackle for years to come.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers

  1. hailtothe says:
    March 13, 2021 at 6:12 pm
    niners816 says:
    March 13, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    He’s already said the Niners are his first choice. He’s never tested free agency so he wants to his value. The Niners aren’t going to let him go. The Niners are in the top 10 in cap space and are reworking more deals to create more. 4 years 80 million with 62 million guaranteed would be a good bet. He will stay in San Fran.

    —————————————————————————-

    There is no way he is going to get close to $62 million guaranteed from anyone
    —————————–
    I posted that a few days ago. Looks like I was right. Trent is the highest rated LT in the league. He’s one of those guys who can play deep into his 30s like Andrew Whitworth, only better. Welcome back, Trent!

  2. Should have signed with New England. Turned down a chance for greatness. Could have blocked for a hall of famer!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.