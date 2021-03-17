Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are keeping left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams who arrived in a trade from Washington last year and started 14 games, has re-signed with San Francisco.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Williams posted an Instagram video of himself celebrating the contract. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that it’s a six-year contract that includes a $30.1 million signing bonus.

The 32 year-old Williams was a first-round pick of Washington in 2010 and played his entire career there until growing disgruntled with the franchise, which he accused of misdiagnosing a medical condition. Williams did not play at all in 2019 and insisted he would never play for Washington again, and that precipitated the trade to San Francisco. The 49ers obviously liked what they got from Williams last year, and now he is poised to be their starting left tackle for years to come.