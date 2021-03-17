Vikings land Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

The Vikings had issues at cornerback last year. They’ve responded by landing one of the best cornerbacks in free agency.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, the Vikings have signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal.

Others are reporting it’s a $10 million deal. (I’ve got a feeling it’s “up to” $10 million; we’ll see what the official numbers say.)

Peterson, a top-10 pick in 2011, spent 10 years in Arizona. He instantly makes Minnesota’s cornerback depth chart better. Time will tell whether that’s enough to propel the Vikings back to the postseason.