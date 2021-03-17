Washington won’t re-sign Nick Sundberg

Getty Images

Nick Sundberg has been the long snapper in Washington for more than a decade, but the team is ready to move in a different direction.

Sundberg said goodbye to the team in a Twitter post that featured thanks to a long list of teammates, the coaching staff, and others from the organization.

“Unfortunately Coach informed me that I’m not in the plans moving forward,” Sundberg wrote. “I understand this is a business but I’m still sad to close this long chapter with the Washington football team. I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be. See you on Sundays.”

Sundberg has appeared in 152 regular season games and three postseason contests with Washington.