After Kenny Golladay visit, Allen Robinson quickly reconsiders his stance

Bears receiver Allen Robinson knows that the winds have changed. And he’s preparing to react accordingly.

Per a league source, Robinson suddenly has adjusted his position regarding the franchise tag that has been applied to him. With news emerging today the Bears brought receiver Kenny Golladay in for a visit on Wednesday, Robinson is pivoting from not wanting to sign to seriously considering it.

Coupled with the current market at the receiver position (and generally), Robinson may be realizing that his best play is to take $17.9 million this year and hit the market next year.

He may want to do it before the Bears realize that, dollar for dollar, the $17.9 million earmarked for Robinson could be better spent elsewhere.