Andy Dalton: Bears told me I was the starter

Getty Images

Andy Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears this week and he shared the biggest reason why he decided to come to Chicago during a Thursday press conference.

The Bears still have Nick Foles on the roster at quarterback, but Dalton said that the team’s message to him before he signed was that there isn’t a plan for a competition for the starting job.

“They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here,” Dalton said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com.

The Bears made a play for a Russell Wilson trade before signing Dalton and there’s no long-term answer at the position on hand, so the team’s message in March may not wind up being the same after April’s draft or once they’re at training camp this summer. For now, though, Dalton is No. 1 in Chicago.