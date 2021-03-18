Andy Dalton: Many people don’t know much about me and will learn while I’m here

Getty Images

The Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal to be the team’s starting quarterback.

After rumors of Chicago potentially trading for Russell Wilson, news of Dalton’s signing wasn’t met with ringing enthusiasm among the team’s fans.

Dalton addressed that during his introductory press conference on Thursday, and effectively just asked for folks to give him a chance.

“Obviously, I know there’s been a lot of talk, but I’m coming in from the outside,” Dalton said, via Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “A lot of people don’t know a ton about me and are going to get to learn a lot about me while I’m here. That’s all I’m worried about, and so I’m here now. Hopefully everybody gets a chance to see who I am as a player, as a person, see what we’re going to be able to do with this organization. I’m excited about the opportunity. Obviously there’s been a lot of talk, but I’m not worried about any of that.”

After nine years as a starter in Cincinnati with four postseason appearances, Dalton went to Dallas to backup Dak Prescott. Dalton was pressed into duty when Prescott suffered his fractured ankle early in the season. Dalton started nine games for Dallas, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Dalton has compiled a 74-66-2 record as a starter, tossing 218 touchdowns and 126 picks while racking up 33,764 yards passing.

Time will tell if he’s the solution in Chicago.