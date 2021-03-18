Attorney promises to release “multiple texts” from Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

At Friday’s press conference, the lawyer representing at least nine women who allege assault by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will release copies of the lawsuits filed to date, along with “multiple texts” from Watson.

On Thursday night, attorney Tony Buzbee released one specific chain of messages. Frankly, it proves nothing.

In the string of messages, the masseuse says that she can perform “Swedish, deep tissue, sports massage, trigger point.” Watson says he’s “more of a Swedish guy,” and he later asks, “Are you comfortable with the glute area.”

That’s presumably the reason for Buzbee’s decision to include the screen shot of the messages. Within the context of massages, however, the “glute area” is innocuous. Athletes, especially football players, often need the groin muscles and the “glute area” to be massaged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms explained that earlier today on PFT Live.

Beyond the fact that it’s normal to have the “glute area” massaged, Watson specifically asked whether the masseuse is “comfortable with the glute area.”

Again, nothing in this text chain proves any type of wrongdoing. If the other text messages released on Friday will have similar tone and content, it will (or at least should) do nothing to convince anyone that Watson did anything wrong.

UPDATE 11:19 p.m. ET: The second page of the text message (I frankly don’t know how to use Instagram very well) contains an apology from Watson that presumably was sent after one of the encounters. “Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable,” he said. “Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.” While this shows that Watson recognized the masseuse was “uncomfortable,” it does not prove that an assault happened.