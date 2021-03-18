Bills plan to start talking to Josh Allen about extension after the draft

Getty Images

After three seasons, Josh Allen is eligible for a second contract. The Bills want to get that done and plan to get that done.

But a contract extension for Allen is not imminent.

General Manager Brandon Beane on Thursday repeated the same thing he said during an appearance on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast last month: The team is focused on free agency and the draft and will get to Allen’s future after that.

“Yeah, [Allen] said he was going to give us a nice hometown discount, and hopefully we’ll get him done. . . . No, in all seriousness, we’ll talk to Josh and his people later in the spring, get through the draft where we can just focus on that,” Beane said. “That’s obviously a big financial commitment that you have to make. That will probably be sometime May through the summer. I don’t know.”

The contract Dak Prescott recently signed with the Cowboys likely now drives the market, with Prescott remaining in Dallas long term with a four-year, $160 million deal.