March 18, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT
Josh Allen has a new backup quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Bills, the team announced.

Trubisky spent the last four years in Chicago, where the Bears made the disastrous decision to trade up to No. 2 overall to select him in a draft in which Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were the next two quarterbacks selected. Although the Bears got to the playoffs twice in four years with Trubisky as their starter, the team never lived that pick down.

Now Trubisky will head to a team where he has no chance of competing for the starting job and can instead just focus on getting better. Trubisky likely becomes the No. 2 quarterback behind Allen, with Jake Fromm and Davis Webb competing to be the No. 3 quarterback.

The Bears are moving on to Andy Dalton, and Trubisky is officially a Bill. Trubisky officially ends his Bears tenure with 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, a completion percentage of 64.0 percent, an average of 6.7 yards per pass, and a record of 29-21 as a starter, and 0-2 in the playoffs.

49 responses to "Bills sign Mitchell Trubisky

  5. Interesting wording on Dalton, “moving on to.” While I know that is pop culture popularized because BB invented the term like he has everything else in football, it makes me wonder what the Bears intention really is. I do not believe Foles is a viable 16-game starter. I also do not believe Dalton is the guy who gets you over the hump (I want to, I really want to because I believe his failures have been organization related). What IS the actual plan in Chicago?

  6. Of Ken Dorsey can help Josh Allen as much as he did, maybe he can also turn Mitch into a competent back up

  7. Wow. I’m wondering what it says about Mitch that he knowingly went to a team where he has no chance to start.

  8. He can move back home. Not a horrible commute from Mentor, Ohio to the Bills stadium.

    Good luck, Mitch.

  9. Suprised he didn’t want to go somewhere for a shot to be a starter I guess he is comfortable being a Bench warmer

  12. Watch Biscuit take the Bills to the Super Bowl, proving how much of a mess the Bears are lol.

  13. This is why Trubisky stunk. The Bears made a terrible pick as this guy was never capable of being a starting QB in the league. Good for Trubisky to hide in Josh Allen’s shadow and collect more money then he is actually worth. This guy will be out of the league bagging groceries in 3 years.

  14. Strong backup for the Bills. As for the Bears, it just seems weird. They’ve signed two QBs since Trubisky, but are they better off now than they were with him? I like Foles & Dalton, but they don’t seem to have any upside on that roster compared to Trubisky. The Bears seem a bit lost.

  15. First real questionable move by Beane. They had a competent inexpensive backup in Barkley (and Webb and Fromm), why waste money on this hire? Would have saved money for a TE or DE signing…

  16. What a great win/win. Bills upgrade their back up QB roster, Trubisky gets to enjoy football again.

  19. You guys are missing the point. He didn’t want to come to Buffalo to become a Benchwarmer. He saw that Josh Allen went from raw but talented to an MVP candidate and probably wants to soak up the same developmental skills from the Bills staff.

    He’s trying to go to QB school.

  20. We are about to see Pats level dominance in the AFC East for Buffalo in the next decade.

  21. Perfect backup for Allen actually. I see this like Winston to Saints last year. Taking a year to reset and develop without the pressure to start. Hit the market again in 2022 and go somewhere where he can try to win the starting job.

  22. Football God says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Suprised he didn’t want to go somewhere for a shot to be a starter I guess he is comfortable being a Bench warmer

    ==========

    Even if there is a likely team, they’d still have to want to sign him, so it’s not fully under his control.

    He may have realized that there was no immediate starter opening, so the best bet is to go to a quality team to solidify his rep for the next opening. He might have a more realistic starting shot in, say, SF or Dallas, but I’m not sure how many more options there were.

  23. bombaclaudie2021 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:09 pm
    LOL….Bench Rider, Clip Board holder for life!!!!!
    ——————————————————

    That is a sensational job if you can get it. I expect every single person who posts on this board would take that job in a nanosecond; and be set for life after one or two seasons.

  25. You don’t bring in a beast like this if you’re happy with your current quarterback

  26. Bet he gets more coaching in 1 year with the bills than he got in 4 years with these clowns.

  27. Can Trubisky help the Bills win a few games as a backup? I think he can, it is hard to find a backup with playing experience.

  30. Trade capital. They got 2 young unproven QB’s behind Allen already. If those guys develop into competent backups, they can get something of value for Trubisky.
    Interestingly, Mitchell has the same skillset as Allen. Size, arm strength, physical running ability. Trubisky wasn’t totally horrible.
    Just not really No.1 draft material.

  32. I’m just laughing at all the “what a steal, perfect signing” comments. You guys are all adorable

  34. His style is similar to Allen’s, so the O won’t have to adjust much if he is ever called upon to play.

    VERY unexpected move, but undoubtedly an upgrade.

  35. I hate how Buffalo’s backup quarterback is now better than my team’s starting QB. What is BB doing???

  37. Those aren’t horrible stats, which raises the question of why he looked so horrible so often with the Bears. He was never going to live up to his draft pedigree, since he was always a 4th round sort of talent, but now he may have found a niche where he can develop a career that lasts. I don’t think he’s an upgrade for the Bills at all, but the Bills are definitely an upgrade for him.

  39. It’s Mitch’s fault he’s not as good as Mahomes or Watson but it’s certainly not his fault he was drafted ahead of them.

  40. A good signing for both the team and the player. I think Trubisky needs to just sit and observe for awhile. A tough, humble kid seems like the right fit for Buffalo. I wish him well…

  41. I am not going to blast anyone who wants to positively spin this for Mitch. I have nothing against him, but he was overvalued and way overdrafted by Pace – none of which is Trubisky’s fault. But he will never be more than a journeyman backup. End of story.

  43. Those aren’t terrible stats. He’s an above average QB. Perhaps he has resigned himself to lifelong backup QB status? maybe he wanted to get close to the QB coaches that turned Josh Allen around? Maybe he’s taking a year to improve while free agent money isn’t available, then looking for a starter spot next year?

    There are some career backup QBs that have made a mint in their careers.

  44. Why do people keep putting Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the same sentence? Oops. I just did it again. My bad.

  45. Brilliant move by the Bills. They’ll trade Trubisky to a team when the season ending QB injury happens.

  48. Lockport Lax says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:16 pm
    First real questionable move by Beane. They had a competent inexpensive backup in Barkley (and Webb and Fromm), why waste money on this hire? Would have saved money for a TE or DE signing…

    ————

    Barkley was not competent. Look at his career gamelogs and point out which single game was actually a good game. If this is questionable at all its because of the salary when the Bills are already tight on the cap. But just in football terms, this is a great signing. The Bills are in a championship window – if Allen goes down for a month, they can’t have their season derailed by going 0-4 or 0-5; Trubisky can come in and give them a chance to win a couple of those games.

  49. Fact. Snakebitsky got the Bears into the playoffs as many times as Dak Prescott did for the Cows, exactly twice.

