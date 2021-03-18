Bills sign Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

Josh Allen has a new backup quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Bills, the team announced.

Trubisky spent the last four years in Chicago, where the Bears made the disastrous decision to trade up to No. 2 overall to select him in a draft in which Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were the next two quarterbacks selected. Although the Bears got to the playoffs twice in four years with Trubisky as their starter, the team never lived that pick down.

Now Trubisky will head to a team where he has no chance of competing for the starting job and can instead just focus on getting better. Trubisky likely becomes the No. 2 quarterback behind Allen, with Jake Fromm and Davis Webb competing to be the No. 3 quarterback.

The Bears are moving on to Andy Dalton, and Trubisky is officially a Bill. Trubisky officially ends his Bears tenure with 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, a completion percentage of 64.0 percent, an average of 6.7 yards per pass, and a record of 29-21 as a starter, and 0-2 in the playoffs.