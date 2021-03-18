Brent Urban agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys have made an addition to their defensive line.

Defensive end Brent Urban has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Urban’s wife broke the news on her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Urban started eight of the 16 games he played for the Bears last season and finished the year with 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He signed with Chicago during the 2019 season after being released by the Titans and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens.

It’s the second signing that the Cowboys have made on the defensive line this week. They also agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.