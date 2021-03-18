Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay’s tender, making him an unrestricted free agent

Getty Images

The Broncos had tendered Philip Lindsay at the lowest level, meaning he would earn $2.133 million if he played the upcoming season on it.

But after Denver brought in free agent running back Mike Boone, Lindsay will be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Denver has rescinded Lindsay’s tender, making him an unrestricted free agent. Both agent Mike McCartney and the Broncos termed the split a mutual decision.

Lindsay entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018 and became an immediate contributor, rushing for 1,037 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie. After again exceeding 1,000 yards in 2019, Lindsay played only 11 games and rushed for 502 yards in 2020. Melvin Gordon had taken over as Denver’s lead back, rushing for 986 yards with nine TDs.