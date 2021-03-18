Cam Robinson signing franchise tag tender with Jaguars

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is signing his franchise tag with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Robinson could have been one of the top tackles available had he been allowed to reach free agency. Instead, the Jaguars placed the tag on him to keep him in Jacksonville. The tag amount for offensive linemen this year is just shy of $14 million.

The former second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017 has appeared in 47 games for the team over his four years in Jacksonville.

If the Jaguars indeed select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft, that can rest assured knowing that Robinson will be back to protect the left side of the line during their new quarterback’s rookie campaign.

The team and Robinson can still negotiate a long-term deal up until a league deadline in July.