Carson Wentz says he has nothing but respect for Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t exactly enjoy his final season in Philadelphia, but he says that wasn’t Jalen Hurts‘ fault.

Wentz acknowledged today that his 2020 season with the Eagles was an unhappy time for him, and that there’s a lot he wishes could have gone differently.

“It wasn’t fun, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it,” Wentz said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

But Wentz pushed back against the idea that he spent the year looking over his shoulder at Hurts, whom the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Wentz said he likes Hurts and always had a good relationship with him.

“I wish the kid nothing but the best,” Wentz said. “I got a lot of respect for him, and it’s just the way that it unfolded.”

Now Wentz is moving on to Indianapolis, where there’s no doubt that coach Frank Reich believes in him as the starter. At least, there’s no doubt as long as the Colts don’t draft a quarterback.