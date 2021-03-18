Carson Wentz says he has nothing but respect for Jalen Hurts

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t exactly enjoy his final season in Philadelphia, but he says that wasn’t Jalen Hurts‘ fault.

Wentz acknowledged today that his 2020 season with the Eagles was an unhappy time for him, and that there’s a lot he wishes could have gone differently.

It wasn’t fun, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it,” Wentz said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

But Wentz pushed back against the idea that he spent the year looking over his shoulder at Hurts, whom the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Wentz said he likes Hurts and always had a good relationship with him.

“I wish the kid nothing but the best,” Wentz said. “I got a lot of respect for him, and it’s just the way that it unfolded.”

Now Wentz is moving on to Indianapolis, where there’s no doubt that coach Frank Reich believes in him as the starter. At least, there’s no doubt as long as the Colts don’t draft a quarterback.

  1. Wentz doesn’t blame Hurts. Because he knows Hurts wasn’t the one who undermined him. It was Jeff Lurie who ordered Howie to draft Hurts in the 2nd round and basically called out Pederson in the media to move on from Wentz.

  2. Obsessed patriot fans last year laughed at the Rivers signing and yet he e played worlds above cam newton who they were crowing about as the best acquisition in the off-season. Why would anyone care whatsoever what their opinion of Wentz is now. They are a complete joke laughingstock of a fanbase in the most unathletic ar a in the country new england where no high schools produce pro talent in any sport. What would they know anyway.

  3. Wait, Wentz just said he’s not going to sugarcoat it? How does he explain virtually every press conference of 2020, then, when it came to his abysmal performance???

    AT THE END OF THE DAY Carson choked in 2020.

  4. Patriots fans love to dog the Colts whenever they can. It’s just a fact. They got some comeuppance this past year, when their team didn’t even make the playoffs less Tom. They won’t join the teams I root for after the Colts in the near, or long term future.

  5. I said it then and I’ll say it now… I thought Hurts was the steal of the draft.

  7. Wentz is everything associated with Philly, and the rest of the NFC East for that matter: soft as a daisy and unwilling to accept responsibility.

  8. In terms of the real world Carson handled the situation ok. If my boss hired my replacement and then wanted me to help train them then I wouldn’t of handled it quite as well. The same goes for anyone. If you have a nice job and career and the boss has just employed your replacement than you would be upset too.

  10. It feels like Carson Wentz Started out on fire and then he took two steps back over the last 2 years

  11. Hopefully Wentz wont be brutalized behind the colts line as much as he was behind the eagles horrible line last year. Hurts will be hurting by week 2 behind the eagles horrendous offensive line thanks Howie.

