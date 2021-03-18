Chris Godwin signs franchise tender

Getty Images

As the Buccaneers begin their attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions, one piece of business has been completed.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Chris Godwin has signed his franchise tender, locking in his $15.983 million salary for 2021. Godwin and Tampa Bay may still negotiate a long-term deal until July 15.

If the two sides do agree on a longer contract, then that could provide some immediate cap relief for the franchise.

This is Godwin’s first time being tagged. He’s the third player to sign his franchise tender this year, following Washingotn’s Brandon Scherff and Carolina’s Taylor Moton. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also was tagged, but he’ll be playing under his new contract.

In four years with Tampa Bay, Godwin has recorded 244 receptions for 3,540 yards with 24 touchdowns. He caught 65 passes for 840 yards with seven TDs in 12 games last season.