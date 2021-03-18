David Andrews returning to Patriots

Getty Images

The last we heard anything about center David Andrews, he was exploring free agency. The Patriots moved to fill the position by signing Ted Karras, who returns to New England on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

So where does that leave Andrews? Apparently back to New England as well.

Andrews has agreed to terms with the Patriots, Kim Jones of NFL Media reports.

Karras served as New England’s starting center in 2019 when Andrews missed the year due to blood clots in his lungs. Karras then left for Miami in 2020, and Andrews regained his starting job.

Andrews has played 72 games with 69 career starts during his five seasons with the Patriots. Karras has appeared in 76 games with 36 starts since entering the league.