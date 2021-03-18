Derek Wolfe: COVID screwed me twice in free agency

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe took his second dip into free agency in as many years this week and he came out of it with a new three-year deal with the Ravens.

At a Thursday press conference, Wolfe said he’s happy to be back and wasn’t sure if he would return due to the decreased salary cap for the coming season. Wolfe noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused that squeeze in spending on players and noted that the virus “screwed me twice” because he was coming off an injury last offseason.

“I had an injury last year, so teams couldn’t bring me in and see if I was doing all right,” Wolfe said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “This year, they screwed us with the cap. It’s just the way it is.”

Wolfe had 51 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery while playing 58 percent of the snaps in the regular season. He added seven tackles and a sack in the postseason.

6 responses to “Derek Wolfe: COVID screwed me twice in free agency

  1. Yep, you’re not alone. Around 500,000+ other Americans got screwed by COVID too.

  2. I love Derek Wolfe. He will always tell it like it is. However, in this case it just shows how out of touch these sports stars are. Dude signs a 3-year deal worth $12mil and claims COVID ‘screwed’ him? People have lost their jobs, their loved ones, and their very lives due to COVID. Losing out on a few million while banking $12mil hardly seems like he got ‘screwed’.

  5. Not the best optics to be complaining about how Covid “screwed you twice” when still able to be walking around with an 8 figure contract. I get there’s a financial pinch on players this year, but there’s a full on financial crushing of several million Americans due to this thing.

  6. Love how he says not only COVID screwed him but the league screwed him as well because of the lower cap.

    Dude is seriously out of touch. Cap should have probably gone down further due to no gate revenue and such.

    Be grateful to be able to play the sport you “love” and make $12mil doing it!

