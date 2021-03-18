Derek Wolfe: COVID screwed me twice in free agency

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe took his second dip into free agency in as many years this week and he came out of it with a new three-year deal with the Ravens.

At a Thursday press conference, Wolfe said he’s happy to be back and wasn’t sure if he would return due to the decreased salary cap for the coming season. Wolfe noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused that squeeze in spending on players and noted that the virus “screwed me twice” because he was coming off an injury last offseason.

“I had an injury last year, so teams couldn’t bring me in and see if I was doing all right,” Wolfe said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “This year, they screwed us with the cap. It’s just the way it is.”

Wolfe had 51 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery while playing 58 percent of the snaps in the regular season. He added seven tackles and a sack in the postseason.